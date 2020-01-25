Jo Byeong Gyu talks about working on “Stove League”, staying in touch with the co-stars of “SKY Castle”, etc.

Jo Byeong Gyu recently participated in an interview for the Lunar New Year!

Currently, the actor, who became famous after playing in JTBC’s “SKY Castle”, plays in the SBS drama “Stove League” which tells the story of Dreams, a professional baseball team that last stayed in its league for several years. .

Regarding “SKY Castle,” commented Jo Byeong Gyu, “(the drama) ended in early February (last year). It’s a job I will never forget, but at first I was reluctant to be recognized as a student by viewers. I was wary of the limits of how people will see me when I am a student. But now that I’ve done it, I think it was a double-edged sword. There have been unexpected problems, but there have been many good events. I know this is a grateful and precious piece, but I think I will be arrogant if I focus too much on these aspects. I only focus on my work. “

When asked if he stayed in touch with his “SKY Castle” co-stars, he replied, “(Kim) Dong Hee moved near my house. He is actually my high school student, so I see him very often. These days, he is very busy filming “Itaewon Class”. I also often contact the other actors. (Kim) Hye Yoon also worked hard to shoot a drama last year, and I’m glad everyone is doing well. “

Regarding his co-stars in the “Stove League”, the actor shared: “(Park) Eun Bin is the most beautiful actor I have ever met. Playing can make you sensitive, but I never found one that side of her. During JTBC’s “Age of Youth 2” she appeared as an older junior classmate. I also have fond memories. I love how she hasn’t changed. for 24 years, but she’s been really nice and humble. ”

Then he added, “Namgoong Min is a perfectionist. It is really detailed when it acts. He had to go through a lot to get to his current position, so I’m impressed with the way he still practices without losing his original resolution. I act by learning from him. Both have over 20 years of acting experience. Despite the long time, they have a great passion for the game. “

Jo Byeong Gyu also shared his thoughts on his role as Han Jae Hee, the youngest member of the management team. He said, “When I first saw the script, I thought it was” immature, “but I didn’t know it was such a cute role. The video clip artists make it cute. I am grateful for the hard work of the director and the crew. Thanks to your support, I will show you my cute side more. “

Watch the latest episode of “Stove League” here:

Watch now

You can also check out the first episode of “SKY Castle” below:

Watch now

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?