[jo-jin-woong-gets-to-be-a-father-for-the-very-first-time]

Actor Jo Jin Woong and his spouse have welcomed their 1st child collectively!

On February 17, it was claimed that Jo Jin Woong’s wife had specified delivery to a daughter earlier that working day. Jo Jin Woong’s agency, Saram Enjoyment, confirmed the news and said that equally mom and kid are carrying out perfectly.

Jo Jin Woong and his wife got married on November nine, 2013. Out of respect for his spouse, Jo Jin Woong reportedly refrained from telling everyone besides his shut acquaintances about the pregnancy.

The actor, who is now filming the motion picture “Blood of the Landscape” (literal title), experienced started out filming on February 17 but left the set with the knowing of the cast and crew in order to be existing at the delivery of his daughter.

Congratulations to Jo Jin Woong and his wife!

