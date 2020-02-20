[jo-jung-suk-is-a-surgeon-who’s-also-a-get-together-animal-in-impending-drama-“hospital-playlist”]

tvN’s forthcoming drama “Hospital Playlist” has unveiled a new glimpse of star Jo Jung Suk in character!

“Hospital Playlist” is a new professional medical drama that will tell the everyday tales of normal medical professionals and clients. The series will star Jo Jung Suk, Jung Kyung Ho, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jeon Mi Do, and Kim Dae Myung as five longtime buddies who 1st met back in clinical faculty.

Notably, the drama will also mark the very-expected reunion of director Shin Received Ho and author Lee Woo Jung, who previously worked with each other on tvN’s hit “Reply” collection and “Prison Playbook.”

In “Hospital Playlist,” Jo Jung Suk will participate in the position of self-proclaimed “cool guy” Ik Joon, whose existence is a excellent instance of the “work tough, play hard” philosophy. Irrespective of whether it is lecturers or partying, Ik Joon is normally at the best of his class, and he is the most cheerful and optimistic out of the five health care-college pals.

On February 20, the impending drama released new stills of Jo Jung Suk that emphasize his character’s duality. One particular picture exhibits Ik Joon putting on a mischievous smile as he playfully smiles at somebody off-camera, but in the next, his entertaining temperament has been set aside. Dressed in surgical scrubs, Ik Joon looks fatal serious as he improvements gears and demonstrates off his qualified aspect as a hepatobiliary and pancreatic medical procedures professor.

Expressing his enjoyment about “Hospital Playlist,” Jo Jung Suk remarked, “I’ve genuinely enjoyed observing director Shin Received Ho and writer Lee Woo Jung’s dramas, so I have truly been waiting for and looking forward to this drama.”

He went on, “Because Ik Joon is a character who is normally whole of electrical power and creates a cheerful atmosphere in any situation, I’m having a ton of fun enjoying him. You should search ahead to the drama.”

“Hospital Playlist” will premiere on March 12 at nine p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out out a teaser for the drama right here!

You can also watch Jo Jung Suk in his latest film “Hit-and-Run Squad” with English subtitles underneath:

Enjoy Now

Resource (one)