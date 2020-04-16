Jo Jung Suk Maintains Surprise and Happiness Due to OST’s “List of Hospitals” Success Chart

Jo Jung Suk shares the wonder of the OST drama performed on the charts!

The actor is currently starring in the tvN drama “Hospital List,” and he also sang the OST show titled “Aloha.” The track quickly took the No. 1 spot on the music track as it was released and has been steadily improving ever since. 20 days after the song came out, “Aloha” hit No. 1 on Korea’s biggest music platform, Melon.

“Aloha” is a 2001 song of the same name as the Cool trio, and is a warm track featuring Jo Jung Suk’s smooth voice.

The actor responded with success by saying, “This is a song I sang for a drama and I didn’t know that I would receive such love. I am very happy and grateful.”

The five songs released so far for the soundtrack of the drama have all been popular songs since the 90s and early 2000s, when the five main characters went to school together. My longtime friends were doctors at the same hospital and were treated as a band.

Jo Jung Suk said, “Lately I have new experiences through ‘List Hospital’ as friends and friends sing and perform songs that he liked them. So very happy and I’m happy. I hope my energy this could represented with many people. “

Check out “Aloha” below!

(displaying) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3DOkxQ3HDXE (/ displaying)

Resources (1)

How does this article feel?