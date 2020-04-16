Jo Kwon Explains Why He Spit Blue Spikes After Speculation Is a Political Statement

2 AM Jo Kwon rejected speculation after the nail polish was painted blue.

During the parliamentary elections in Korea Korea now, many people are analyzing clad celebrities and social media posts to see that the color of the highlighted disandhang or it could be a hint that the party supported the election is.

When Jo Kwon went to the polls on April 10, he was seen wearing a blue shirt and wearing a blue top. In a previous photo, she posted on Instagram, she also sports nail colors. Some people wondered if this is a clue about her political beliefs.

On April 15, Jo Kwon posted on his Instagram story explaining why he had her nails painted, and it appears he was responding to speculation.

She wrote, “lately, nails have become a hot topic … After leaving the military, I was unable to travel, so I needed to change my mood. . “

“Because this is the first, I chose a color that will not stand, but he asked if I would hold her hand on the door sill so he was known as” nail dust, “” Jo Kwon went to. he said. “But I love to try. It’s been a week. So now I’m thinking about what color I should try. Is there no law that says you can’t get a manicure?

