[jo-yeo-jeong-compares-herself-to-her-“parasite”-character-+-talks-about-teamwork-with-bong-joon-ho-and-objectives]

Jo Yeo Jeong spoke about doing the job with director Bong Joon Ho in “Parasite” and her performing vocation.

On February 20, Dazed journal released Jo Yeo Jeong’s pictorial from Hawaii which took place just before “Parasite” swept the Oscars with 4 historic wins.

In the accompanying interview, Jo Yeo Jeong shared her ideas on attending the 92nd Academy Awards. “I just really feel content,” she commenced. “When I attended the Golden Globes, I felt nervous like a kid at the considered of assembly overseas actors in authentic lifetime. But the appealing thing was, they also looked at the ‘Parasite’ actors which include me in the identical way. I just can’t believe I’m attending the Academy Awards. I have indescribable, combined feelings. It is the 1st time that a film has prompted such a stir, so I believe I’m heading to have to demonstrate a fantastic mind-set to match.”

The actress then discussed the similarities among her “Parasite” character and herself. “To begin with, Yeon Kyo and I are not identical. If I experienced to select, I guess our way of talking? Yeon Kyo speaks like how I talk in authentic everyday living given that I did not act with a new way of talking. But there are no similarities in our temperament or preferences.”

She additional with a giggle, “I’m not as dense as Yeon Kyo. Numerous persons say that they imagine I’ll act like Yeon Kyo, but I chortle and feel that I must’ve carried out a fantastic job performing when I listen to that.”

About her teamwork with director Bong Joon Ho, she claimed, “We worked definitely nicely together. Because we had a bond of sympathy, I was ready to act out the nuances improved.”

When requested if she has ambitions like her character from the 2014 film “Obsessed,” Jo Yeo Jeong wittily replied, “I question if I could’ve continued performing until finally now if I did not. I’m navigating the house between ambition and greed.”

She concluded the interview by stating that she needs to be described as “an actress folks turn out to be curious about.” Jo Yeo Jeong described, “I want to develop into an actress who tends to make individuals check with, ‘What does she do when she’s not acting?’ and ‘Why did she choose that part?’ when I’m doing the job on a task. One of my favorite evaluations is, ‘I don’t normally view points like this but I viewed simply because I was curious.’ I like that I manufactured someone curious.”

Jo Yeo Jeong’s pictorial and job interview can be found in the March situation of Dazed magazine. Look at out additional photographs below:

