Jo Yeo Jeong, Kim Kang Woo and many more share their thoughts after the “Woman Of 9.9 Billion” finale

The cast of “Woman of 9.9 Billion” from KBS2 shared their thoughts after the drama finale, which aired on January 23.

Jo Yeo Jeong said through his agency High Entertainment: “I am grateful to everyone because we managed to complete the shooting. I am happy to have been able to start the New Year in such an incredible way with “Woman of 9.9 Billion”. Thank you to all the viewers who loved and supported the drama. “

Kim Kang Woo thanked the actors, the team and the viewers of the drama and said: “Before the premiere of the drama, I presented it as a” puzzle type “drama, and I hope you had fun to discover the truth by our side amidst all the twists and turns. “

Lee Ji Hoon said, “Because I spent the whole winter as Lee Jae Hoon, I really care about the character. I was so happy acting alongside Kim Kang Woo, Jo Yeo Jeong, Oh Na Ra and Jung Woong In, and I learned a lot. “A woman of 9.9 billion” earns me more than 9.9 billion won. “

Oh Na Ra thanked everyone who loved his character in the drama and added, “I really want to thank the director and screenwriter, who worked so hard, as well as the staff on set, everyone who put in the hard work behind the scenes of the drama, and the incredible actors, with whom I was so happy to work. “

“Thanks to my character Hee Joo and the great drama, I was so happy during the shooting. I hope the viewers were also happy watching. “

Youngjae of B.A.P said, “Because it was my first conventional drama, I was both excited and worried. But, I was so happy to have had the opportunity to work alongside senior actors that I admire, the director, the writer and the incredible team. “

“By working on this drama, I have developed much greater aspirations for the theater. With this project as a starting point, I will work even harder to show my growth in the future. Please send me lots of support and encouragement. “

