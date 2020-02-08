Jo Yoon Woo released from the army + Yunho from TVXQ shows his support for his return

Jo Yoon Woo has been released from the military!

The actor went to his personal Instagram to share photos and feelings about his release, and his message is:

I joined on June 19, 2018 and to date I have returned.

Thanks to the many people who have supported, taught and led me for the past 599 days, even if I was missing, I have been able to end my life as a 27th Division soldier very successfully. I would like to express my gratitude to the friends who helped me finish my military life, as well as to all those who supported me.

I am so grateful to everyone who came today to share this precious moment with me despite the early hour, and I will work hard to greet you again as a more mature and reliable person. Thank you.

In the photos that Jo Yoon Woo shared, there were friends who came to celebrate his release, and one of them was Yunho from TVXQ. The two had worked together on the 2015 SBS Plus web drama “I Order You” and the two have had a close friendship since then.

Jo Yoon Woo made his debut as an actor in the 2011 tvN drama “Flower Boy Ramyun Shop” and also starred in dramas such as “Sister is Alive” by SBS and “Hwarang” by KBS.

