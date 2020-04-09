Joan Favreau says VIRAL!

Avengers: The Endgame may have been released last year, but the craze around the movie is still very much alive today. And love for Iron Man is inevitable.

The film sacrifices our lives to save the universe from our favorite superheroes like Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Captain America (Chris Evans). Remembering all of this and our favorite Tony Stark voyage is Jon Favreau’s old saying that is now going viral.

“Iron Man was really the story of Robert Downey Jr.’s career”: Jon Favreau’s statement goes viral!

In the midst of the lockdown, all Marvel fans are busy watching the old classics and reminiscing that their favorite actors come together to destroy Superiorlen Thanos. Iron Man will never see a return to the MCU, but this outdated statement has suddenly gone viral and it may remind you of Robert Downey Jr.’s presence in future films.

Director of the first Iron Man, John Favreau, once said in an old interview with Cinemaland that he is associated with Robert’s on-screen journey in his real-life journey and the two collide. Talking about the time when despite his disagreement with Marvel, he decided to cast the actor as Iron Man, the filmmaker said, “It was my job as a director to show that this was the best option creatively … and now the Marvel Universe is the most The franchise in film history, everyone knew that he was talented. By and by the development of the script, I do not realize that all the good and bad in terms of character rabartasamga seems to match. And an iron man Robert carrier story really was the story. “

Do you remember superhero AK Robert Downey Jr. in the MCU? Share with us in the comments section below.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than Bollywood and box office updates.