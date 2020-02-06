Joan Jett: a buyer’s guide to the best Joan Jett best albums

Those with more rock in their souls than Joan Jett are few and far between. As the main founder and creative driving force behind The Runaways and later as the instantly recognizable, leather-clad leader of the gang at Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, the artist formerly known as Joan Marie Larkin (Jett is the ridiculously appropriate maiden name of her mother ) calibrated the template for women in rock.

If there was such a thing as a poster girl for riot grrrl, it was Jett: self-assured, tough, uncompromising, showing off her ‘bad reputation’ pride was definitely something to strive for. The word was in the beginning. And the word was “Quatro.” Suzi Q had a seismic effect on Joan J. Suzi’s style, attitude and informal appropriation of classic rock’n’roll in a completely contemporary setting was worth repeating: if Quatro Elvis and Eddie could learn for a glamor audience, Joan could certainly similar ingredients for the punk era.

Jett acquired a guitar at the age of 14, moved to California, hung out at Rodney Bingenheimer’s English Disco and waited to be discovered. It did not take long. At least, that’s fiction. Patriarchal rock myth tells us that LA producer / script star / king maker Kim Fowley has made The Runaways. Not so. Both Jett and drummer Sandy West had approached Fowley and, having recognized like-minded souls, had connected them.

Fowley led and produced the band (supplemented by singer Cherie Currie, bass player Jackie Fox and guitarist Lita Ford), but Jett was her own Svengali. The runaways were pioneers who were scalped. Young women (they were all 16 and 17) just didn’t form hard rock bands in the mid-70s and it was tough.

They conquered Japan, moved in elsewhere, but Currie and Fox made it and the band split after three hugely influential studio albums. After the split, Jett joined ex-Shondell Kenny Laguna.

After wasting Joan Jett’s blueprint on what the title track of her Bad Reputation solo debut would be and a cover of The Arrows’ I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll, Jett and Laguna unsuccessfully brought demos to 23 labels before joining Blackheart Founding records and the Blackhearts, conquering MTV, feminizing rock and, in 2015, recorded in the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame. Positive proof of lifelong love is required.

The Runaways – Queens of Noise (Mercury, 1977)

Queens of Noise conquers a band at the height of their forces as it stands on the verge of collapse as the defining statement of The Runaways. In an increasingly difficult relationship with manager / producer Fowley, Earle Mankey was installed behind the board. Markey brought sonic muscles, Lita Ford brought metal chops and the power struggle of Jett and Currie did the rest.

While the former secured the valued vocals on the titanic title track and combined Alice Cooper drama with Shangri-La's sass on the glorious set-piece Born To Be Bad, the latter opposed Midnight Music and Heartbeat with proto-hair. Who won? We all did it.

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts – I Love Rock ’n’ Roll (Boardwalk, 1981)

Jett originally recorded The Arrows “I Love Rock” n “Roll in” 79 with ex-Pistols Paul Cook and Steve Jones. It crept out like a B side and disappeared, but then revived with the newly recruited Blackhearts as the first single (and centerpiece) of her second solo album, it exploded.

For seven weeks an American number one, it was immediately a classic. The accompanying album corresponded to perfectly punctured covers (The Halos' Nag, Tommy James And The Shondells' Crimson And Clover) with self-written scorchers (Love Is Pain and a reclaim from The Runaways' You're Too Possessive), which van Jett defines

The Runaways – The Runaways (Mercury, 1976)

Contrary to what is often thought, Joan Jett was always as much the singer of The Runaways as Cherie Currie and the most important songwriter of the band. Currie may have stood for Cherry Bomb, closest to a hit – in a striking pale and basque combination – but it was Jett who wrote it. As the opener of a debut, it is a cracker.

Quickly followed by Jett-fronted riff monster You Drive Me Wild, it sets out the Runaways booth perfectly, but while it is promising positively, Runaways is not a Queens Of Noise. Hoodlum drama Dead End Justice delivers, but Lou Reed's Rock 'n Roll's mere filler

Joan Jett – Bad Reputation (Blackheart / Boardwalk, 1981)

Recorded on the hoof on borrowed studio credits by producer Kenny Laguna after the breakup of The Runaways with whom was handy (The Roll-ups, ex-Pistols, Blondie’s Clem Burke and Frank Infante), Bad Reputation started itself financed, equal and sold from the trunk of Laguna’s car.

It became the template for everything that followed. Smiling-lipped, self-assured, assertive originals and Jett-powered covers of half-forgotten jukebox greats (not least Lesley Gore's You Don't Own Me given extra weight in the bollocks department by Cook and Jones) combined for lasting effect.

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts – Album (Epic, 1983)

Clearly filled with post-I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll confidence and creativity, Joan Jett only reached twice for the security blanket of a cover on Album (Bobby Lewis’ Tossin ‘and Turnin’ and Sly Stone’s Everyday People).

The lyrics team of Jett / Laguna, occasionally supported by Blackhearts’ guitarist Ricky Byrd, shot on all cylinders and brought a touch of pop sophistication to the ballsy glammed-up traditional rock that formed the core of the Jett’s MO.

Fake Friends burst out of the speakers in style, Handyman bursting with frustration and Coney Island Whitefish introduced the choir of one word: "Scumbag." Prime Jett.

Evil Stig – Evil Stig (Blackheart, 1995)

After the rape and murder of vocalist Mia Zapata from The Gits, Joan Jett joined forces with the remaining members Matt Dresdner, Steve Moriarty and Joe Spleen to form Evil Stig.

They initially planned to run a benefit program to continue to fund the murder investigation, but with Laguna the quartet produced an album of mostly Gits songs.

Grunge / Grrrl icon Jett is clearly in her element, her inner punk completely on a leash (she fell in love with the scene on the Runaways '77 UK tour), she attacks the material with exciting, visceral anger. A glimpse of what could have been.

The Runaways – Waitin ‘For The Night (Mercury, 1977)

The rebuilt post-Cherie Currie, post-Jackie Fox, four-part Runaways (with Vicki Blue on bass) stare shell-shocked from their third album cover as four startled rabbits in headlights.

Jett had emerged victorious from the rearrangement; out of the 10 songs from Waitin ‘For The Night, she had written eight to lead the two of guitarist Lita Ford. As a result, Jett hardness was predominant, making the LP too punky for the American mainstream and not punky enough for the British underground.

And the rough pyro-metal from Ford? Too early for the NWOBHM. Anyway, time has been friendly and Little Sister, Wasted and School Days all sound better than ever. View Deal

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts – Up Your Alley (Blackheart / Polydor, 1988)

It has been a while since you have had a hit, you have a tidy budget, Desmond Child has written your first song / lead single – I Hate Myself For Loving You – and he is sitting in the chair of the producer alongside team player Kenny Laguna. Former Rolling Stone Mick Taylor is present with a guitar solo and it is 1988.

What are you doing? If you are Joan Jett, you insist that everyone involved focus on making an album that sounds like Gary Glitter around 1974. Bang! US Number 8. And that is why Joan Jett is a genius. Elsewhere, wealth from the 80s gets a bit much, but that more open? Gold.View Deal

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts – Glorious Results Of A Misspent Youth (Epic, 1984)

With a re-recorded Cherry Bomb, Glorious Results (Jett’s fourth solo LP) is not afraid to squeeze away every drop of the bleeding that is evident for the ongoing Blackhearts mission.

A formidable production team (including Chris Kimsey and Jimmy Iovine) amply meets the requirements and Glorious Results would have a higher rating if the same rabbit had not been pulled out of the same hat before, but this was the rabbit.

Hold Me is probably Jett’s best original ballad so far and a reckless attack on The Belmont’s’ I Need Someone is worth the entry fee alone.