Joanna Jedrzejczyk reveals ‘many bruises’ a person 7 days on from suffering gruesome head harm in UFC 248 clash with Weili Zhang

Joanna Jedrzejczyk rather actually went to war with Weili Zhang in her slender defeat at UFC 248.

The pair both equally gained terrific credit rating for their endeavours immediately after one particular of the finest fights in MMA historical past.

Instagram/joannajedrzejczyk/

Jedrzejeczyk’s facial area continues to be bruised and battered a 7 days on from the struggle

Jedrzejczyk was despatched to hospital after the scrap, but was reportedly discharged the morning immediately after.

The brawl unquestionably took its toll on both equally fighters, with the Nevada State Athletic Fee inserting healthcare suspensions on the pair until finally May well 7.

Jedrzejczyk’s personal injury occurred in the 3rd spherical, when the legendary Weili unloaded a string of effective shots which brought on the former’s head to swell up abnormally.

A hematoma is the result of a traumatic injuries to your pores and skin or the tissues beneath your pores and skin, and relying on the seriousness of it can switch out to be fatal.

Jedrzejczyk’s experience experienced visibly altered by the conclusion of the thrilling fight in Vegas

Using to Instagram, the Polish fighter appeared in fantastic spirits as she issued an update to her supporters on her situation.

Addressing her brutal wounds, she said: “Hello, fellas. I produced it residence. I’m in Poland.

“I’m satisfied to be back residence. I took a long shower, and unpacked some stuff.

“I’m owning a little home spa. It is a mud mask.

“Of course I’m however possessing so numerous bruises on my facial area, on my upper body. The swelling went down.

“I feel improved, so we fantastic! We good!”