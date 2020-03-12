Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s Wife To Join Weili Zhang After Post-Fight Surgery

Play video content

The superstar of the UFC Joanna Jedrzejczyk says he feels “good” and is doing well after a 5-round WAR with Weili Zhang – and speaking TMZ Sports he came down for the rematch!

“I feel good, calm, quiet (and) surrounded by good people,” says Joanna … “People I love so much, my family.”

Of course, Joanna was hospitalized following her fight on March 7 in Weili – and though he was lost In a controversial divorce decision, JJ has a lot of spirit about his health and future fights.

Joanna says that many of the hematomas in her forehead have disappeared considerably – and lowered her face as well.

Her face was still broken, but Joanna said her team of top-flight doctors said she had had no serious injuries in a long time.

Joanna says she has an operation scheduled for next week to take care of some minor problems – but to no avail.

“There’s an ultrasound in my organs, X-rays. Everything’s fine. I’m healthy.”

Joanna also credits Dana White and the UFC for having her best doctors available.

As for a rematch with Weili, Joanna says she has always wanted to fight the best – and if Weili is still at the top of the ranks when she’s recovered, she’ll be all set to run. it!