Joao Souza was kicked out of tennis for life by match-fixing

Joao Souza did not report on corrupt approaches, he found an investigation into the Tennis Integrity Unit

Joao Souza from Brazil was kicked out of tennis for life after he was convicted of multiple game arrangements and other corruption.

An investigation by the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) showed that the 31-year-old had committed various anti-corruption violations between 2015 and 2019, including match fixing at ATP Challenger and ITF Futures tournaments in Brazil, Mexico, the United States and the Czech Republic.

“The player is not permanently eligible to participate in or participate in a sanctioned event organized or recognized by the governing bodies of the sport,” TIU said in a statement.

Souza, who was suspended provisionally since March 2019 pending completion of the investigation, was also fined $ 200,000 (£ 153,000) after a disciplinary hearing on January 14.

The TIU said that Souza had not reported any corrupt approaches, had not cooperated in his investigation, including the destruction of evidence, and “asked other players not to do everything possible in the matches.

Souza achieved the highest singles ranking in the world in 2015 at number 69 in the world and currently stands at 742. As a double-player player, he achieved his highest ranking of 70 in January 2013.