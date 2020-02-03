Joaquin calls the BAFTAs and their own diversity privilege

Joaquin Phoenix with his Best Actor Award for “The Joker” poses in the winners room at the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 on February 02, 2020 in London, England. Photo: Gareth Cattermole (Getty Images)

In the great circle of conflict known as modern Hollywood, we have a routine awards ceremony filled with progressive calls to action by wealthy liberals who dare to rebel against the taboo of apolitical discourse. Sometimes (insert marginalized group here) wins a brilliant prize or two!

And then … we return to a program regularly out of season.

Not to be outdone by its lily-white cousin, the Oscars, the BAFTAs were criticized for its lack of diversity, including an all-white actor / actress candidate list and an all-male candidate list. Like last year, the EE Rising Star Award was black, at least. Michael Ward (Top Boy) won the statuette.

Never one to keep his opinions mom, the highly decorated actor Joaquin Phoenix decided to use his platform to say something, because he accepted the award for best actor for his performance in Joker.

“I feel in conflict because many of my fellow acting actors don’t have the same privilege. I think we are sending a very clear message to people of color that you are not welcome here, “he said, speaking out against the systemic racism in the industry.

“I don’t think anyone wants document or preferential treatment, people just want to be recognized, appreciated and respected for their work. It is not a self-justified condemnation. I am part of the problem. “

The 45-year-old actor dropped the figurative microphone and even started walking off the stage without his statuette before returning to retrieve it. As The Hollywood Reporter noted, other participants also used their platform to speak to the undiversified elephant in the room, including Rebel Wilson and Prince William.

In case you weren’t paying attention, Phoenix (much like the joking character for which he has performed and won numerous awards) is a white man.

I will clarify this right away. I’m not here to give cookies to a white A-List actor recognizing a problem we’ve all known about for a long time. In addition, he will not eat them anyway (unless they are vegan) since the awards season and he has to adapt to his costume. But I’m going astray.

The main thing that I appreciated in the speech is that he did not come from a self-righteous or tapped place, recognized his own privilege and complicity and directed the speech to the very audience who need it. ‘hear. More often than not, color creators are asked about diversity issues in Hollywood when it is not our burden. Direct that damn energy to the oppressors, not the oppressed.

That said, the speech is only the first step. I’m curious to see how Hollywood will go beyond words and take action. And Phoenix is ​​certainly counted in this “Hollywood” count.

The speech certainly had an impact on black Twitter and sparked a wider conversation about the meaning of words followed by effective action.

Apparently Slave Play and Zola’s scribe Jeremy O. Harris have hinted that he will write for the famous actor soon.

Recruiter / consultant Stevee-Rayne Warren also provided an overview via Twitter of the time she viewed for the film, Joker. She remembers the period during which Warner Bros held a Bootcamp PA (Production Assistant) and PAs selected to work on the set, each of them was either black or a person of color, 10 of them being women .

“I can’t speak to the authenticity (of) Joaquin’s acceptance speech, but I can say that there are few productions that have shocked me by the way they prioritize the hiring process. inclusive and Joker was one of them, “Warren tweeted Monday.

We’ll see what happens. I’m going to prepare my popcorn…

To see the full list of winners of the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards, visit bafta.org.

.