Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen arrested at climate change rally

Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen were both arrested on Friday (January 10) after participating in and speaking in Jane Fonda’s recent climate rally in Washington, DC.

Since October 11th, Fonda has been organizing its “Fire Drill Friday” protest every week. This week’s focus is “the big banks and investors that fund fossil fuel exploration”.

After his recent Golden Globe victory, the Joker actor talked about his personal steps to fight climate change. “I sometimes have big problems with what I can do (to fight climate change),” he said in a video recorded by The Hill. “But one thing I can do is change my eating habits.”

As a passionate animal rights spokesman, Phoenix had started his Best Actor victory at the Golden Globes “to recognize and recognize the link between animal husbandry and climate change” in relation to the event’s vegetable menu.

Phoenix was led off the steps of the Capitol by the police along with Martin Sheen and a number of other demonstrators. Other actors, including Ted Danson and Rosanna Arquette, had previously been arrested at the event, and Fonda herself was taken four times.

When Phoenix spoke to The Envelope on November 1 (via the LA Times), he insisted that he would only take part in a sequel if he thought it was a worthy successor, adding, “I wouldn’t just because of the first make a sequel film is successful, that’s ridiculous. “