Joaquin Phoenix and others arrested for protesting climate change

After a passionate speech at the Golden Globes expressing Hollywood’s carbon footprint and lavish habits, Joaquin Phoenix demonstrated that he takes the Joaq seriously (I’m sorry) when it comes to climate activism when he was at today As part of the last fire exercise arrested, Friday’s climate protest was conducted by Jane Fonda.

Phoenix, a committed vegan, spoke about the role of the meat and dairy industry in climate change and, along with Martin Sheen, who also delivered a passionate speech, participated in a sit-in on the Capitol steps that led to his arrest.

Listen to this incredible speech from OUR President Martin Sheen at #FireDrillFriday 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z7HxNkovR8

– Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) January 10, 2020

The Fire Drill Friday protests have been taking place weekly at the Capitol since October, led by Fonda and other climate activists. Fonda herself has been arrested several times along with her Grace and Frankie co-stars Sam Waterston, Manny Jacinto, Catherine Keener and Rosanna Arquette. Over 350 activists have been arrested and released in the months since its inception and the movement has attracted national attention.

The protest in Washington will be interrupted for the time being as Fonda returns to LA to shoot another season of Grace and Frankie. But after that, she plans to move to Washington to devote herself to climate protection all day.

I’m afraid it will take this level of commitment to make your voice heard. These protests and arrests are powerful explanations, but more crisis and action are needed in this crisis, particularly since the fires in Australia and the climate crisis are not being addressed by the President and the Republican Party. The Fire Drill Friday protest continues in other forms, in Los Angeles and on-site, led by Greenpeace.

As for Phoenix, it’s good to see that a man pending Monday’s Oscar nomination doesn’t spend his time recruiting academy voters, but instead uses his platform to talk about what’s clearly important to him is and should be important for all of us. He does his part to draw attention to a vital topic that we like to see.

(via: Deadline, Image: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images)

