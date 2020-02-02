Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger win at the BAFTA Awards in 1917

“1917” with George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman was voted best film and best British film at the BAFTA Awards in London on Sunday. File photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

February 2 (UPI) – 1917 was awarded Best Film and Best British Film at the BAFTA Awards in London on Sunday.

Sam Mendes was recognized as the best director. The picture from the First World War was also awarded the prizes for the best visual effects, the best sound, the best camera and the best production design.

Renee Zellweger won the Best Actress Award for Judy, Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor Award joker. Marriage history The theft Laura Dern won the statuette of the best supporting actress and Once upon a time in Hollywood Star Brad Pitt was recognized as the best supporting actor.

The Rising Star Award was presented to Micheal Ward.

Jojo Rabbit The writer Taika Waititi won the award for the best adapted script and Bong Joon Ho won the award for the best original script parasite,

Klaus was voted best animated film and parasite was rated best film. Not in English.

Comedian and talk show host Graham Norton hosts the gala at the Royal Albert Hall.

joker led the field with 11 nominations, followed by The Irishman and Once upon a time in Hollywood each with 10 nominations, Jojo Rabbit with six and Little woman. Marriage history and The two popes with five each.