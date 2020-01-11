Joaquin Phoenix arrested during fire exercise on Friday’s climate protest

Loading...

Joaquin Phoenix was arrested this week during a Fire Drill Friday climate protest in Washington DC, less than a week after winning a Golden Globe for his role in joker,

He was standing on the stairs of the US Capitol Jane Fondawho has been the driving force behind Fire Drill Friday protests in recent weeks.

The same from Martin shine. June Diane Raphael. Susan Sarandon and Amber Valleta were also there and called for climate protection and a Green New Deal.

Joaquin Phoenix spoke about how the meat and dairy industry is one of the main causes of climate change.

“Sometimes we wonder what we can do in this fight against climate change, and there is something you can do today and tomorrow by deciding what you consume. There are things I cannot avoid. I flew here by plane earlier today or earlier, but there is one thing I can do to change my eating habits. “

Below is a video of his speech:

Joaquin Phoenix: “Sometimes I struggle so much with what I can do (to combat climate change). There are things that I cannot avoid – I flew out of here with a plane tonight or rather last night. But one thing I can change my eating habits. “pic.twitter.com/RaZILYq0La

– The Hill (@thehill) January 10, 2020

Jane Fonda moved to Washington DC a few months ago for the Friday Friday fire drill protests, and this week was her last before returning to Los Angeles.

However, she said it won’t be her last rally on climate change.

Image:

Getty Images / Paul Morigi

