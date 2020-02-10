Joaquin Phoenix calls for “the best of humanity” in a comprehensive Oscar speech

Joaquin Phoenix was named “Best of Humanity” when he received the Best Actor Award at the 2020 Oscars.

The star hit Adam Driver, Leonardo DiCaprio, Antonio Banderas and Jonathan Pryce with his appearance in joker,

At the end of an award season with expressing acceptance speeches, Phoenix used its time again to express its thoughts about today’s big problems, address environmental issues and break off the culture. “I think the greatest gift I have been given is the opportunity to use our voice for the voiceless,” he said of his film career before addressing his key points.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about some of the troublesome issues we face together,” he continued. “Sometimes we feel that we are working for different purposes, but for me I see common ground. I think whether we are talking about gender and equality or racism or queer rights or indigenous rights or animal rights, we are talking about the struggle against injustice. We’re talking about fighting the belief that a nation, people, race, gender, or species has the right to rule, control, use, and exploit another with impunity. “

After calling our perspective “an egocentric worldview”, Phoenix criticized our “looting” of Earth’s natural resources. “We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow, and when she is born we steal her baby, even though her screams of fear are unmistakable,” he said. “And then we take their milk, which is intended for a calf, and put it in our coffee and our muesli. We fear the idea of ​​personal change because we think that we have to sacrifice something to give up something. “

The actor shot down this idea and said, “People at their best are so inventive, creative and brilliant”. “I think if we use love and compassion as our guiding principles, we can create, develop and implement change systems that benefit all living beings and the environment.

“I was a scoundrel in my life, I was selfish, I was sometimes cruel, hard and ungrateful, but so many of you in this room gave me a second chance. I think we’ll be at our best – if we are each other Not if we cancel each other out because of our past mistakes, but if we help each other to grow, if we enlighten each other, if we lead each other to salvation. That’s the best of humanity. “

The star closed his speech against tears when, at the age of 17, he quoted the texts written by his late brother River Phoenix: “Running with love and peace to save will follow.”

The winners of the 2020 Academy Awards included Phoenix Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, Renee Zellweger and Parasite, who made history at today’s ceremony in Los Angeles (February 9).