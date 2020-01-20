Joaquin Phoenix calls Heath Ledger his favorite actor in the SAG acceptance speech

January 20 (UPI) – joker Star Joaquin Phoenix honored his late friend Heath Ledger when he accepted his best actor as a film statuette at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old Phoenix won the award for a new version of the Joker, the villain Ledger, which was memorably portrayed in 2008 The dark knight, Phoenix also won a Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Award for its performance this season.

Ledger won an Oscar for the role in 2009, more than a year after he died of a drug overdose at the age of 28.

“I’m standing on the shoulders of my favorite actor, Heath Ledger,” said Phoenix on Sunday.

He also paid tribute to his fellow candidate, Once upon a time in Hollywood Actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

“Leo, you have been an inspiration to me and so many people for over 25 years. Thank you very, very much,” said Phoenix, admitting that he has lost many parts to DiCaprio, 45, throughout his career.