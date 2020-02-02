Joaquin Phoenix calls on the industry to dismantle the “system of oppression”

Joaquin Phoenix urged the film industry to dismantle a “suppression system” during his BAFTAs 2020 acceptance speech.

The star won lead actor for his role in joker at the award ceremony that took place in London tonight (February 2).

In his speech, Phoenix said that while he was “honored and privileged” to be present and received a lot of support from the BAFTAs organization, he was also “in conflict” because so many of my co-actors deserve it none have the same privilege. “

“I think we’re sending a very clear message to people with a color that you don’t welcome here. I think that’s the message we send to people who have contributed so much to our medium and industry and in a way that we can benefit from, ”he said. “I don’t think anyone wants a handout or preferential treatment, even though we do it ourselves every year. I think people want to be valued and respected for their work.”

Phoenix added that his statement was not “self-righteous judgment” because he was “part of the problem”. “I haven’t done everything in my power – not all the sets I’ve worked on are included,” he admitted.

“I think we really need to make an effort to really understand systemic racism. It is the obligation of the people who have created and maintained a system of oppression and benefit from dismantling it, so it is up to us. “

When the BAFTAs 2020 nominations were announced in January, the shortlists sparked controversy over lack of diversity. No women were nominated for the “Best Director” category, and the acting categories also lacked the portrayal of non-white stars.

Joker only won three prizes at the BAFTAs 2020, despite going into the night with eleven nominations. In addition to Phoenix’s nod as the main actor, he was also awarded trophies for casting and the original score. The full list of BAFTA winners can be found here.