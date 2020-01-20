Joaquin Phoenix honors Heath Ledger in his speech at the SAG Awards

(CNN) – Heath Ledger has disappeared, but certainly not forgotten.

At the SAG Awards on Sunday, the late actor received a warm greeting from actor Joaquin Phoenix when the Joker star accepted the award for best male actor in a leading role.

Ledger famously portrayed the cartoon villain in The Dark Knight 2008 and won numerous awards, including an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and a SAG award.

Joaquin Phoenix, winner of the outstanding performance of a male actor in a leading role in a movie. (Getty Images for Turner)

With his win, Phoenix, an Oscar nominee, is on the way to collecting the same trio of awards for the role.

“Really, I’m standing on the shoulders of my favorite actor, Heath Ledger,” he said.

Ledger died of an accidental overdose in 2008. He was 28 years old.

In addition to his homage to Ledger, Phoenix took a moment to speak directly to each of his candidates in his category. To Leonardo DiCaprio, who was nominated for “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”, he said: “You have inspired me and so many other people for over 25 years.”

He told Ford against Ferrari star Christian Bale that he never performs poorly and “it’s annoying”.

He also called the performance of Adam Driver’s Marriage Story “devastating” and told Taron Egerton, Rocketman star, that “he can’t wait to see what else you do”.

