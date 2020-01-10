Joaquin Phoenix Marches on Climate Justice

Loading...

After a long week, Joaquin Phoenix joins Jane Fonda on her weekly climate justice course, “Fire Friday.”

The Joker star is a sincere supporter of veganism. At Friday’s fire event, he spoke out against the meat and dairy industry for their effects on the climate crisis. Phoenix also spoke about the importance of combating climate change in the 2020 Golden Globes, calling on his Hollywood peers to use private jets.

Phoenix was reportedly arrested by Capitol police in connection with his involvement in Friday’s march.

Jane Fonda conducts weekly marches in the US Capitol to protest climate justice, each on a weekly basis. This week’s issue is the sale of fossil fuels. The march is known for its famous attendees, including Lily Tomlin and Ted Danson, among others.

Phoenix was not the only celebrated participant in “Pyrotechnic Friday” this week. Susan Sarandon as well as Martin Sheen, Mr Fonda’s ‘Grace and Frankie’ costar, attended today’s protest.

In a changing speech, Sheen calls Fonda one of her heroes and says that people will be saved by women. It invites all of us to find something worth fighting for. It’s a really exciting and inspirational talk, I highly recommend listening to it below.

Sheen has also been arrested in connection with today’s course.

Fonda said this week will be “not the final firefighter Friday, but the last in DC for a while.” The crowd was one of the biggest seen yet.

As Fonda’s paths gain popularity and attract the participation of major homeless people like Phoenix and Sheen, the greater the impact they will have on climate legislation and awareness. I can only hope that wherever Fonda gets its move, the movement continues.