Joaquin Phoenix points out the lack of diversity in the film industry

Actor Joaquin Phoenix offered a moment of clarity at the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 2) that encouraged the film industry to step up its efforts to increase diversity.

I am very honored and privileged to be here tonight and the BAFTAs have always supported my career very much and I am deeply grateful, ”Phoenix started on the podium. after winning the award for “Best Actor” for 2019’s Joker. “But I have to say that I also have a conflict because so many of my favorite actors who deserve it don’t have the same privilege.”

Phoenix said: “I am ashamed to say that I am part of the problem because I am not sure that the sets that I have worked on are included. The 45-year-old actor who will be at the upcoming Academy Awards Also nominated for “Best Actor”, asked the entire film industry to dismantle a “suppression system” during his acceptance speech.

BAFTA’s all-white actor nominations announced last month caused a stir, including the hashtag #BAFTAsSoWhite, which was back in vogue, and some that fear a boycott of this year’s celebrations. According to the producer and social activist behind Amnesty International, Phoenix’s criticism of the lack of diversity of the nominated creators and interpreters in this award season is “no longer to be overlooked”.

“I think we’re sending a very clear message to people of color who don’t welcome you here,” he said of the outcry that followed the line-up of the current nominations. Actress Viola Davis and director Lulu Wang, whose farewell was caught at the 2020 Golden Globes, were among those who applauded him on Twitter.

“I don’t think anyone wants a handout or preferential treatment,” Phoenix continued. “People just want to be recognized, valued and respected for their work. We have to make an effort to really understand systemic racism. It is the duty of the people who created and benefit from the suppression system to dismantle it. So that’s up to us. ”

This weekend’s 2020 Academy Awards and BAFTAs suffered from the same outing that has been omnipresent in Hollywood for decades: all-white, all-male nominees. At the Oscars, there were no women who were nominated in the “Best Director” category.

Likewise, filmmaker and artist Phoenix applauded that he had used his privilege to check the BAFTAs’ behavior. Alma Har’el, the director of Honey Boy, tweeted: “Correct me if I’m wrong, but this is the first time in a long time. I see a white man using the stage on which he says what we do everyone must hear. ” Yvette Nicole Brown, known for her role in the NBC community, made a similar statement: “Tell the truth, Joaquin!” Followed by a series of hand-clapping emojis. The British comedian Tea Ilyas also wrote: “Thank you Joaquin for articulating how many people feel and are unable to express themselves.”

At the end of the night, the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, who is also President of the British Academy Film Awards, alluded to the controversy in his closing remarks. “In 2020, and not for the first time in recent years, we are again talking about the need to do more to ensure diversity in the industry and in the tendering process – that simply cannot be the case these days. ”