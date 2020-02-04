Joaquin Phoenix proclaims “systemic racism” in the BAFTA speech

Actor Joaquin Phoenix attends a screening of the film “Don’t worry, he won’t get far on foot.” (Mat Hayward / Getty Images for the Seattle International Film Festival)

While we were all stuck to our seats and watching the Super Bowl on Sunday night (February 2nd), Joaquin Phoenix was on the other side of the pond and took a BAFTA as Best Actor for his appearance in Joker Diversity.

While he said he was “honored” to have the privilege of being supported by the BAFTAs, he added: “I feel contradictory because so many of my colleagues who deserve it don’t have the same privilege. I think , we are sending a very clear message to people with colors who do not welcome you here, I think that is the message we are sending to people who have contributed so much to our medium and our industry and in a way of that we benefit from. “

“I don’t think anyone wants a handout or preferential treatment, although we do it ourselves every year,” Phoenix continued. “I think people want to be valued and respected for their work.”

The actor also admitted that he was “part of the problem” and said: “I haven’t done everything in my power – not all the sets I’ve worked on are included.”

You can see the Phoenix speech below.

Joaquin Phoenix receives the main actor award for his appearance in @jokermovie #EEBAFTAs #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/1nK49CjrJo

– BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 2, 2020

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the full story at CNN