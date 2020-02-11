Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney MaraThe relationship is often the subject of false tabloids. Gossip Cop has exposed many fake articles about pair splitting. Here are a few false rumors that we have corrected.

In December 2019 Gossip Cop arrested the National Enquirer for falsely claiming that Phoenix and Mara’s relationship were in trouble because January Jones allegedly persecuted the actor. According to the outlet, the Mad Men star “hit hard” with the actor in the middle of his Oscar buzz for Joker. Phoenix won the Oscar for Best Actor on Sunday night – but the December article was unfounded. There is no evidence that Phoenix and Jones crossed. A source close to the situation assured us that the story was nonsense. Two months later, we still can’t find a connection between Phoenix and Jones.

In February 2019 Gossip Cop Star exclaimed over the claim that Phoenix and Mara argue about the actor’s refusal to marry and have children. A questionable insider told the magazine that the actor was too intent on his work to tie the knot or start a family, although Mara wished so. Gossip Cop quickly exposed the story by pointing out all the evidence that their relationship was going well. For example: Photos of the two with arms wrapped around on a romantic walk in Los Angeles. In the meantime, Phoenix and Mara are said to have been engaged last year. The private couple did not officially confirm their engagement, but in Vanity Fair’s October profile on the actor, Mara was referred to in the publication as his “fiancee” and was advised that he would “be getting married”.

Gossip Cop blown up OK! in December 2018 because of the claim that Phoenix was so “freaked out” by Phoenix’s role as a joker that it harmed their relationship. The tabloid claimed the actor drove his girlfriend out because he insisted on staying in character all the time. Joker had already finished filming when this fake article was published – which makes its validity very questionable. Regardless, a source near the couple told us that Phoenix didn’t impersonate a super villain at home with his girlfriend. More than a year later, the couple are very together and Mara has supported her fiancee throughout the award season. She was sitting next to him at the Oscars on Sunday evening. The joke is OK!

And in May 2018 Gossip Cop unmasked another OK! History claims that Phoenix and Mara split over their clashing personalities. The magazine claimed that the couple were “officially over by summer” after arguing about where they lived. According to the outlet, Mara wanted to live in New York City, but Phoenix insisted on being in Los Angeles. The story made no sense at the time of publication. Mara was already based in Los Angeles – and launched her home in Los Feliz shortly after moving to Phoenix Hollywood Hills. You also have no conflicting personalities. At about the same time, a friend of the New York Post couple said, “They’re meant for one another. Both are shy homebodies, both loathe the press.” Phoenix and Mara still live together in Los Angeles, and both are happy about it.

