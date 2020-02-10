Joaquin Phoenix speaks out against the dairy industry and breaks the culture of the Oscar acceptance

Joaquin Phoenix won Best Actor tonight for his fascinating portrayal of the legendary villain in Joker and used his time on Hollywood’s most prominent stage to tackle prejudice, the dairy industry and the culture of cancellation.

Phoenix has done a lot of weird interviews over the years, and today’s acceptance speech was a journey through various topics for him.

He expressed his thanks for “the love of film and this expression [that] gave me the most extraordinary life”, a feeling that he shared with his nominees.

According to Phoenix, the “greatest gift” that the film industry gave him was the “opportunity to use our voice for the voiceless”. He then switched from a discussion of racism and other civil rights to a detailed discussion of animal rights specifically for the dairy industry:

I think whether it is gender inequality or racism or queer rights or indigenous rights or animal rights, it is about the fight against belief, a nation, a race, a gender or a species that has the right to dominate, control and use and use others with impunity.

I think we have very disconnected from the natural world and many of us are to blame for an egocentric world view, the belief that we are the center of the universe. We go into nature and loot it for its resources.

We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow, and when it is born we steal its baby. Even if their screams of fear are unmistakable. And then we take their milk, which is intended for their calf, and put it in our coffee and our muesli.

Phoenix’s anti-dairy diatribe produced numerous social media jokes, but the next section of his speech took a completely different tone and pleaded for forgiveness and redemption, explicitly denouncing the idea of ​​canceling each other out for past mistakes.

Well I was – I’ve been a villain all my life. I was selfish, I was cruel at times, it was hard to work with me, and I am grateful that so many of you in this room gave me a second chance. And I think that’s when we are at our best, when we support each other, not when we cancel each other out because of past mistakes, but when we help each other grow, when we educate each other, when we guide each other, salvation , That is the best of humanity.

Phoenix ended his speech with a touching tribute to his brother Phoenix RiverPhoenix was visibly emotional when he quoted a lyrics his brother wrote when he was 17: “Running with love and peace to the rescue will follow.”

