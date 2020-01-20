Joaquin Phoenix thanks former Joker Heath Ledger at the SAG Awards

Joaquin Phoenix Tribute to the deceased Heath Ledger When he received his trophy at the SAG Awards earlier this morning, he remembered the actor who once made an indelible impression on the role of SAG joker,

“I’m standing on the shoulders of my favorite actor Heath Ledger here, so thanks,” said the actor after his portrayal of Arthur stain won the award for outstanding performance of a male actor in a leading role.

Over, but never forgotten.

Joaquin Phoenix honored the late Heath Ledger in his acceptance speech for his role as a joker. #sagawards pic.twitter.com/A5iYDEclWH

– SAG Awards® (@SAGawards), January 20, 2020

Heath Ledger played the icon of the 2008 film The dark knight – The film was released in July this year, six months after the accidental overdose. He was praised by critics for his “mesmerizing” performance.

Sometimes we feel like we’re dealing with Leo, Joaquin. We feel for you. #sagawards pic.twitter.com/KoWRLKIFtD

– SAG Awards® (@SAGawards), January 20, 2020

Elsewhere in his speech, Joaquin Phoenix remembered a time when he always lost the role of his actor colleague Leonardo Dicaprio, Saying:

“When I started acting and auditioning again, I came to the last recall and … (I would) always lose to that one child, no actor would ever say his name because it was too much. They are over 25 years of inspiration for me and so many people. “

The full list of 2020 SAG Awards winners is:

Excellent performance of a male actor in a leading role – Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Excellent performance of an actress in a leading role – Renée Zellweger – Judy

Excellent performance of a male actor in a supporting role – Brad Pitt – Once upon a time in Hollywood

Outstanding performance of an actress in a supporting role – Laura Dern – marriage history

Outstanding performance through a cast in a film – parasite

Excellent performance of a stunt ensemble in a film – Avengers: Endgame

Excellent performance by a male actor in a television film or mini-series – Sam Rockwell – Fosse / Verdon

Excellent performance of an actress in a television film or a mini series – Michelle Williams – Fosse / Verdon

Excellent performance of a male actor in a drama series – Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones

Outstanding performance of an actress in a drama series – Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Outstanding performance of a male actor in a comedy series – Tony Shalhoub – The wonderful woman Maisel

Outstanding performance of an actress in a comedy series – Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

Outstanding performance from an ensemble in a drama series – The crown

Outstanding performance from an ensemble in a comedy series – The wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding performance of a stunt ensemble in a television series –game of Thrones

Image:

Getty Images / Kevin Mazur

