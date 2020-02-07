Joaquin Phoenix’s environmental short film with Extinction Rebellion calls for action

Joaquin Phoenix is ​​featured in Guardians of Life, a short film starring Extinction Rebellion and Amazon Watch that urges viewers to take action against the climate crisis.

The Joker actor appears alongside a host of famous faces, including Marvel star Rosario Dawson, Stranger Things star Matthew Modine and Oona Chaplin from Game of Thrones.

All performers show doctors trying to rescue a mysterious patient lying on a hospital bed.

The short film, which is 2 minutes and 34 seconds long, is being shot by Shaun Monson and sees Oscar nominee Phoenix as the main surgeon who asks about the medical history, to which one of his colleagues replies: “Wildfires approaching, she was hectic, collapsed , “

The health team is trying to save the patients and revive their heartbeat or lower the temperature. After mentioning the time of death, it became clear that the real patient is planet Earth.

You can see Guardians of Life here:

Phoenix commented on the short film as follows: “It is really a call to action. I did it to raise awareness of the impact of the meat and dairy industries on climate change.

“The fact is, we cut and burn rainforests and see the negative effects of these actions worldwide. People don’t realize that there is still time, but only if we act now and change our consumption drastically.

He added: “We can hardly wait for governments to solve these problems for us. We can hardly wait for the elections to make these changes.

“We have a personal responsibility to change our own lives and act now.”

The project is the first of twelve in a planned series to explore “the most pressing issues we face in this crucial decade for the survival of all life” and to see more Hollywood stars in subsequent films.