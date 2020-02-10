Joaquin Phoenix’s protest against Kim Kardashian’s enemy

Enough with all the Oscar acceptance speeches and dresses, here is the tea you really want.

The lavish after-party took place at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, where the stars sipped champagne, ate in-n-out burgers and went to the D-Floor.

Vanity Fair reports about the director of Little Women Greta Gerwig was the “life and soul of the party” and let her and her friends down to “Uptown Funk”.

Big jokey winner Joaquin Phoenix was present with his wife Rooney Mara She took the opportunity to protest the aforementioned In-N-Out burgers, which have a sign that says “Choose vegan! It is not a fad. It is the future.

Daily mail reports Kate Hudson “Took the lead with champagne” while Adriana Lima Cut some serious shapes on the dance floor.

meanwhile Kim Kardashian apparently she solved her seven-year feud with American Journo Katie Couric when the two were seen talking to each other.

As early as 2013, Katie had to apologize for hurting Kim’s feelings after questioning her family’s fame.

Katie posted a statement in response to the reality star’s wild Instagram post, accusing Katie of being a “fake media friend”.

“I’ve met Kim before and I think she’s a really cute person,” the TV host told E! News.

Tyrese Gibson was seen praised Renée Zellweger After winning Best Actress for her role in the biography of Judy.

The Oscar for an unusual alliance goes to Gothic Icon Marilyn Manson and Magic Mike Star Joe Manganiello who were seen snapping selfies together.

And last, Scarlett Johansson celebrated co-star alongside her marriage story Laura Dernwho took home the award for best supporting actress in the evening.

All in all, I would say it was a hell of a Hollywood shindig.

