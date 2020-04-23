Job and ABC, Jon Karl Spar Over Coronavirus Reporting

Chairman Donald Trump and ABC John Carl battles for previous reports that the CDC director had warned that a winter return of the Covid-19 infection would be worse than we see now.

Trump opens Wednesday’s press briefing, introducing CDC director Robert Redfield, which was rightly reported by the Washington Post in a report that warned that a second wave of this deadly virus could be worse than the first.

“There is a possibility that the virus attack on our nation next winter will be really even more difficult than the one we just went through,” Redfield said. “We will have the flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic at the same time.”

Redfield, however, revealed in the newsroom that he had not been underestimated, as Trump claimed. “I am referring precisely to The Washington Post,” Redfield said.

This was the context in which Trump overcame what he called a “bad report”, namely the lack of coverage for the surplus of fans now, which Trump sees as a victory. After the Commander-in-Chief called out what he called a bad report on Karl, the ABC White House reporter shot back, “but that’s not true!”

