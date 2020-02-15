[job-interview:-producer-hugh-padgham-on-of-course,-genesis-and-derek-&-clive]

He’s the guy who generated Genesis all through the vastly profitable period of time in the 80s, and also labored with Peter Gabriel, and on Yes’ Drama opus. This is Hugh Padgham.

“I begun as a tape op at Advision Studios in London at the conclude of 1973,” he suggests of his 1st occupation. “But I was designed redundant due to the fact of the a few-working day 7 days in 1974. Even so,I got a job at Lansdowne Studios [also in London], which was owned by a jazz producer known as Denis Preston. I labored with so quite a few distinctive kinds of bands from avant-garde jazz to hefty rock and pop. I obtained a incredibly fantastic over-all instruction in recording approaches.”

Padgham’s huge break came when he grew to become involved with Townhouse Studios in London.

“We had the very best equipment, and I was consistently occupied. We opened in late ’78, and I did not have time for a vacation for a handful of yrs! My first session there was on the Derek and Clive album Advert Nauseum. And in ’79 I acquired to do the job with Peter Gabriel on his third solo album. It was a real knowledge operating with him – he can take so very long to do anything!”

It was by way of Gabriel that Padgham fulfilled Phil Collins, doing the job with him on the enormously productive Experience Worth album in 1981, and was then introduced to the entire world of Genesis. His 1st album with them was 1981’s Abacab he was also there for 1983’s self-titled launch and then for the monster-selling Invisible Contact a few years afterwards.

“It was Phil who introduced me in, to record Abacab,” recollects Padgham. “I co-made the other folks. Through that period of time they were being more rhythm- oriented, and a rock band as opposed to a prog a single. Genesis were wonderful to do the job with, and I’m happy that those people albums were their most commercially thriving.”

If the Genesis sessions had been easy, then the exact simply cannot be said of Drama.

“It was full of dramas. There was so considerably rigidity all-around. I’d carried out a Buggles session, and it was Trevor Horn who roped me into the Certainly camp to support out. Eddy Offord [who produced the album with the band] was mad, but a genius. I got on very well with Steve Howe and Alan White. But it was not straightforward!”

These days, Padgham has his possess studio, which he believes is crucial, for any producer, and despite the enormous tumble in document profits is nevertheless significantly in need.

This function initially appeared in Prog 7.