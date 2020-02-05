Job Listing provides pointers to next-gen Ford Mustang

We are currently the sixth generation of the legendary Ford Mustang, but the seventh seems to be coming soon.

ford

We’re not far from experiencing a breakthrough in the design and performance of the Ford Mustang – in about two years. According to Jalopnik, a LinkedIn job advertisement for the automaker in question indicates that the next generation Mustang is on the way.

The bigger news is that it differs from the Mustang Mach-E’s announcement late last year – which in and of itself was Ford’s seismic news.

Based on the Jalopnik report, we know the following: The job posting was published by Ford and alluded to a car debut in 2022 with a 2023 model year.

The list claims job candidates are vying for a position on the company’s “proud team” to replace the “Ford 2023 Mustang S650”, suggesting that “S650” could be the internal code for the next generation muscle car.

The listing itself is not yet complete, but contains a message that Ford is no longer accepting applications for the job.

Autoblog offers some additional analysis, including the fact that the current Mustang is the S550. The listing was published approximately three weeks ago and the position is based in Flat Rock, Michigan. It remains to be seen what relationship this new Mustang has to the Mach-E or other potential Mustang vehicles.

Read the whole story at Jalopnik