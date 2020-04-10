Job loss in Canada: More than one million jobs were lost in March, StatCan said

OTTAWA –

More than a million Canadians lost their jobs in March, Canadian History reported. The unemployment rate also rose to 7.8 percent, up 2.2 percentage points from February.

Canada’s national statistics agency released its monthly Labor Statistics report on Thursday, using March 15 to 21 weeks as an example – a time when the government began to follow suit. the strictures surrounding the gathering

The first signs of unemployment since COVID-19 began to suffer from the Canadian economy show 1.1 million jobs lost since the start of the sample period and the impact of unemployment in employment – the lowest since April 1997. The unemployment rate is mostly in the private sector and among people aged 15-24.

Unemployment rose 413,000, triggering a one-month high in Canada’s record unemployment and bringing the economy back to the state last seen in October. December, 2010.

“Almost all the increase in unemployment is due to temporary layoffs, meaning that employees expect to return to their jobs within six months,” read the study seen.

The organization includes three new metrics, at the top of the traditional list, to better reflect the impact of COVID-19 on nationally recognized work.

The survey, for example, does not take into account the most common reasons for non-employees – such as vacation, weather, parental leave or strike or dismissal – to optimize impact related to transmission.

They were looking at: workers who were out of work during the week spent, workers who worked less than half their hours, and who were unemployed but needed work.

The number of people in the first bucket has increased by 1.3 million since February, while the second group has increased by 800,000.

“An increase in the number of unemployed can be charged to COVID-19 and bring all Canadians affected by unemployment or reduced hours to 3.1 million,” read the findings.

Quebec, British Columbia, and Ontario saw the largest losses. Only Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island were not saved.

Deputy Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at his Thursday press release confirmed how the paintings were a color for Canadians.

“As stark as those numbers are, they are not a surprise to many Canadians. They all represent a different story; one of the employees was removed, the family involved. , a distressed community today and tomorrow., “he said. “We did our best to help you connect for a better time.”

Researchers warned the phone might not be effective in April.

Craig Alexander, a senior researcher at Deloitte, “Without question the April issue will show the continuing momentum of what we already have,” Craig Alexander.

Millions of Canadians have applied for government assistance in the past several weeks, including the Federal Emergency Management Canada (CERB) program starting Monday, which provides unemployed people with $ 500 a month. Week for 16 weeks. On Wednesday alone, 749,000 Canadians applied for CERB. The government has created 4.58 million registered CERB and Insurance Companies.

Vice President Chrystia Freeland told Canadians on Thursday: “If you have not yet applied for CERB, do so. It is there for you.”

“These numbers represent more than a million Canadians and more than a million Canadian families who are in extreme poverty and who are really scared.”

He also encouraged employers to take a similar path to companies like Air Canada and WestJet, which have decided to hire thousands of employees in the face of of COVID-19, with pledges supported by federal grants.

The Canadian Business Association has announced a request for the government to speed up the benefits, which both Trudeau lawyer and Finance Director Bill Morneau expect will take about three to three months. six weeks to distribute the whole.

“We ask Parliament to immediately approve Canada’s Emergency Relief Fund and we urge the government to get the money needed to go to businesses now,” he said.

The Liberals are working with the opposition to improve the bailout policy and are expected to return to the House of Representatives in the next few days to light it up. green.

Starting today, eligible businesses can apply for Canada’s Emergency Industries to receive a $ 40,000 interest-free loan as an additional measure to help reduce financial hardship.

“We will continue our business in order to protect the position, support employers, and to meet the needs of everyone. Everything will be better, and once they do you can assure us that our country will return. ” on Thursday.

Different states may also apply different measures to ease the problem.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced on Thursday a $ 2 billion incentive for maintenance on the state bridge as a way to get workers. He runs projects such as roofing, window repair, and HVAC repair.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has also announced the formation of a new group focused on helping the state’s economy recover. Ford previously pledged $ 3.7 billion to support Ontarians out of work and $ 10 billion to support the economy.

The Treasury Secretary has announced that the government is spending more money to lift Canadia people out of work and businesses that want to reduce the risk of a $ 27.4 billion government deficit 2019-20 and $ 184.2 billion in 2020-21.

“Relative to the size of the Canadian economy, the deficit should be 1.2 percent of GDP in 2019-20 and 8.5 percent of GDP in 2020-21,” Yves Giroux said.

“To put this in perspective, the last time the economy was around 8.5 percent of GDP was 1984-85.”

Here is a look at the March for Work (the numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Employee: 7.8 per cent (5.6)

7.8 per cent (5.6) Working rate: 58.5 per cent (61.8)

58.5 per cent (61.8) Contribution: 63.5 per cent (65.5)

63.5 per cent (65.5) Failure Number: 1,547,000 (1,133,800).

1,547,000 (1,133,800). Work Number: 18,178,700 (19,189,400).

18,178,700 (19,189,400). Youth (15-24 years) Benefits: 16.8 per cent (10.3)

16.8 per cent (10.3) Male (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.9 per cent (4.9)

5.9 per cent (4.9) Female (25 plus) unemployment rate: 7.1 per cent (4.7)

Here is the unemployment rate in the last month of the state (numbers from the previous month are in brackets):

Newfoundland and Labrador 11.7 per cent (12.0)

Prince Edward Island 8.6 (8.0)

Nova Scotia 9.0 (7.8)

New Brunswick 8.8 (6.9)

Quebec 8.1 (4.5) English

Ontario 7.6 (5.5)

Manitoba 6.4 (5.0)

Saskatchewan 7.3 (6.2)

Alberta 8.7 (7.2)

British Columbia 7.2 (5.0)

Statistics Canada also presents seasonal, quarterly changes to the average unemployment rate for major cities. He cautioned, however, that the costs could be variable because they adhere to small-scale standards. Here is the unemployment rate for the last month of the city (numbers from the previous month are in brackets):

St. John’s, N.L. 8.3 per cent (8.1)

Halifax 6.8 (6.6)

Moncton, N.B. 5.7 (5.3)

Saint John, N.B. 7.3 (7.0)

Saguenay, Que. 6.5 (5.9)

Quebec 5.5 (4.1).

Sherbrooke, Que. 5.4 (4.5)

Trois-Rivieres, Que. 6.3 (4.7)

Montreal 6.4 (5.5)

Gatineau, Que. 5.8 (4.7)

Ottawa 4.9 (4.2)

Kingston, Ont. 5.7 (5.2)

Peterborough, Ont. 6.7 (6.6)

Oshawa, Ont. 7.8 (7.0)

Toronto 6.0 (5.4)

Hamilton, Ont. 5.7 (4.9)

St. Catharines-Niagara, Ont. 7.8 (5.5)

Kitchen-Cambridge-Waterloo, Ont. 6.0 (5.5)

Brantford, Ont. 5.9 (4.7)

Guelph, Ont. 5.3 (5.1)

London, Ont. 5.8 (4.9)

Hurricane, Ont. 10.5 (8.3)

Barrie, Ont. 5.7 (4.3)

Sudbury, Ont. 5.6 (5.3)

Thunder Bay, Ont. 6.1 (5.3)

Winnipeg 5.5 (4.9)

Regina 7.2 (6.6)

Saskatoon 7.1 (6.5)

Calgary 8.6 (7.4)

Edmonton 7.9 (7.8)

Kelowna, B.C. 5.9 (5.3)

Abbotsford-Mission, B.C. 4.6 (4.7)

Vancouver 5.3 (4.4) is up to you

Victoria 4.6 (3.4)

With information from the Canadian Press