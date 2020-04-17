Job losses from coronavirus pandemic could force 11 million people into poverty in Asia, says International Finance Corporation

The coronavirus pandemic could erase two decades of progress in eradicating poverty in the Asia-Pacific region as it threatens to send the global economy into a deep recession, according to the International Finance Corporation, which provides funding for private sector companies in developing markets.

The sister organization of the World Bank plans to pump USD 8 billion into a wide range of programs designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in emerging market economies, which have been particularly affected by the pandemic.

Vivek Pathak, IFC Regional Director for East Asia and the Pacific, said that about $ 96 billion has flowed from emerging Asia since the end of January and that tourism – one of the main drivers of Cambodia’s economies, Fiji and other parts of the region – he is “almost dead” at the moment.

“Our biggest concern is job losses,” Pathak told the South China Morning Post. “If the situation continues to worsen, we would have nearly 11 million people returning to poverty.”

The 11 million would be on top of the 24 million people who according to World Bank estimates will not be able to escape poverty in the East Asia and Pacific region this year due to the pandemic.

The coronavirus, known as SARS-CoV-2, has infected over 2 million people and has forced extensive city arrests from New York to Singapore to stem the spread of Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. More than 137,000 people have died worldwide.

On Tuesday, the IMF said the global economy is “very likely” experiencing its worst recession since the Great Depression and overcoming the contraction and job losses experienced during the global financial crisis in 2008.

“A partial recovery is expected for 2021, with growth rates above the trend, but the level of (gross domestic product) will remain below the pre-virus trend, with considerable uncertainty about the strength of the rebound”, Gita Gopinath, IMF chief economist, said in his latest World Economic Outlook. “Much worse growth outcomes are possible and possibly even likely.”

In the United States alone, approximately 22 million people have applied for unemployment benefits in the past four weeks.

Charles Dumas, chief economist of the independent research company TS Lombard, said that the pandemic state in emerging market countries other than China – where the first reports of infections emerged late last year – is three weeks late or more than in developed countries.

“The key prerequisite for defeating the virus in EM is still a few weeks – maybe months – away,” Dumas said in a research report Wednesday. “The big unknown is how these countries will manage during that period.”

Pathak, IFC regional director, said that Asian producers have been hit particularly hard.

“The complex and diverse supply chains in the manufacturing sector have led to successes in almost all sectors,” said Pathak. He described the coronavirus pandemic that stopped delivering zippers to clothing manufacturers, leaving them sitting on huge inventories.

First presented in March, the IFC program will provide approximately $ 6 billion to banks and financial intermediaries to support commercial financing and working capital for SMEs.

“Typically, these are small clothes. They don’t have much pillow,” said Pathak. “A few days, a few weeks of interruption mean that it is difficult for them to operate. They have been hit very hard by what we are hearing. Our main goal is to keep the financial sector continuing to operate and provide liquidity to them.”

For example, last month the IFC expanded the commercial financing limits of $ 294 million for four banks in Vietnam to allow them to continue lending to needy companies.

The institution will also provide $ 2 billion in funding to existing customers in infrastructure, manufacturing, agricultural, and pandemic vulnerable companies. IFC will offer loans to businesses and, if necessary, make equity investments. Funding will also go to companies looking for growing demand in the healthcare sector.

“We have worked with many new customers in the past few months,” said Pathak. “We are accelerating our drive to move faster to work with these customers because almost everyone has been affected by the virus.”

Pathek said that companies must adjust to a “new normal” and it may take time for the world economy to recover.

“When countries start to recover, it will be different across the region. I think some countries will go faster and others will take longer,” said Pathek. “Like the sectors, I see our support going well also in 2021.”

