Job security: More students choose teacher training and nursing school

More and more students are starting their teacher training and special nursing schools – both areas in which there is a significant shortage of qualified staff in the Netherlands.

Experts predict that 10,000 teachers could be missing by 2025.

In the current academic year, 452 pupils have started primary school teacher training (pabo), an increase of 9.5% compared to 2018/19, according to figures from the Dutch HBO University Association.

“We have to be aware that these students will only be working as teachers in four or five years, so we are not solving the problems that schools and parents are facing today,” said the association’s chairman, Maurice Lip.

“For this reason, it is important that hbo universities do more to promote flexible part-time training and introduce more options for people changing jobs.”

In addition, 8% more students started a nursing course last year, another area where there is a shortage of qualified staff.

According to the state employment agency UWV, the young people are examining exactly where the best employment opportunities are, and this is one reason for the increasing popularity of teaching and care, the Telegraaf reported.

