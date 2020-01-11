JOC chief Yasuhiro Yamashita becomes an IOC member

Loading...

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND – The President of the Japanese Olympic Committee, Yasuhiro Yamashita, was elected a member of the International Olympic Committee at his general assembly on Friday.

Yamashita, a 62-year-old former judoka and gold medalist at the 1984 Los Angeles Games, was elected at the IOC session. He will be the second active IOC member from Japan, the host country for the 2020 Olympic Games.

“I feel heavy responsibility. It is important that I do what contributes to the development of the Olympic Movement,” said Yamashita, who voted 74 with one vote against and three abstentions.

“To be honest, I’m surprised (with the number of nods won). I think it’s not how they see me, but how they see the level of confidence in Japan. I’m not sure I’m worth it To become an IOC member. I have a lot to do, starting with language skills. I’ll learn hard to do my duty. “

IOC members who are entitled to vote for the venues of the Olympic Games are elected for a term of eight years.

Morinari Watanabe, head of the International Gymnastics Federation, has been Japan’s only IOC member since former JOC president Tsunekazu Takeda resigned in March.

Yamashita’s election marked the return of a Japanese judo practitioner to the Olympic leadership for the first time in almost a century.

Jigoro Kano, founder of the Kodokan Judo Institute and the Japan Sports Association, became the first Japanese IOC member in 1909 and was active until his death in 1938.

In December, Yamashita was nominated for membership along with David Haggerty, President of the International Tennis Federation, and FIFA CEO Gianni Infantino.

Every candidate had to be approved by the majority of IOC members. Yamashita, Haggerty and Infantino received an overwhelming majority.

When asked what he wanted to achieve in his new role, Yamashita said he wanted to use sport as a social tool to have a positive impact on society.

“Sport can contribute to a society that is sustainable and inclusive and free from discrimination. I want to keep this vision to myself, ”he said.

LATEST OLYMPIC STORIES

Hydrogen as fuel for the 2020 Olympic flame

The organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games presented a plan to use hydrogen as fuel for the Olympic flame boiler at a meeting of the International Olympic Committee on Friday.

Organizers unveil Tokyo Games art posters

The organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games unveiled official art posters for the games on Monday, including designs by manga artists, painters, calligrapher and photographers from Japan.