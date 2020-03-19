Jockeys in isolation | Racing News

Craig Williams and Damien Oliver are among the 25 riders to race on race days only as part of a radical plan formulated by Racing Victoria as they try to keep the show on the road in Australia.

While British racing is on hold until early May, at least because of the coronavirus pandemic, the action has continued in Australia, and Racing Victoria implemented a closed-door policy last week.

The authority then announced plans to go one step further, with 25 runners agreeing not to ride, test or jump, and were asked to isolate as much of the track as possible.

They are also not allowed to travel to or from racing meetings with any riders outside the selected group, “with individual individual rides preferred and to be separated as much as possible from other riders at race meetings.”

An additional room for motorcyclists will also be available, and numerous sets of weighing and weighing scales will assist selected divers.

Racing chief executive Victoria Giles Thompson said: “It is incumbent upon us to do all we can to ensure that we provide an appropriate framework to help the Victorian race continue for the foreseeable future to protect the lives of 25,000 people from it who depend., quot ;.

“As we have repeatedly said, these are unprecedented times that require unprecedented action to achieve our goals of protecting the health and well-being of industry personnel and participants; and ensuring that our planned career meetings can continue.

“Splitting our passengers into groups is about providing industry options in the event a pilot is diagnosed with COVID-19.

“In layman’s terms, this is another insurance policy to help the industry move forward while many other sports have been forced to suspend competition.

“We appreciate that today’s announcement may not be ideal for all stakeholders. However, we do not apologize for doing everything in our power to build a framework that gives us the best opportunity to continue competing in Victoria over the years. this period of uncertainty. “

