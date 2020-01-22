Jodi Anasta leaves Neighbors after four years on the show

After four years with the Aussie Soap Neighbors, Jodi Anasta says goodbye to Erinsborough.

The 34-year-old actress announced on Wednesday morning that she would leave the show in a lengthy Instagram post, saying she’ll miss the cast and crew she sees as a family.

“Farewell, my neighbors, family! It was an incredible 4 years with you, everyone from the crew to the production, the cleaning women to the cooks … you make this show what it is and I am incredibly grateful, to be part of it for so long! ” Anasta wrote alongside a series of snapshots taken on the set.

“I remember that a few years after I ended Home & Away, I had a strong desire to be part of such a show again. They gave me this opportunity by Neighbors playing Elly Conway / Brennan / Kelly (Lol ) that was just the right time for me. How happy I am to have spent time on Ramsey Street and Summer Bay, “she concluded.

It is clear that the main reason for Anasta’s return from Melbourne to Sydney, where Neighbors is being filmed, is that she can spend more time with her five-year-old daughter Aleeia.

“Now is the time for me to continue with the next adventure,” added the mother. “More importantly, in the meantime, I have to go back to Sydney to be with my beautiful daughter Aleeia. So excited!”

Already in August, the actress admitted to 9Honey Celebrity that it was a “juggling act” that Aleeia was not present. She lived with her father, former NRL star Braith Anasta, four days a week when the actress was shooting in Melbourne.

“It’s hard to be away from Aleeia for more than a week. There were times when I – less than a handful – had to be more than a week away from her. It’s hard, but at the end of the day it is Life, you have to deal with everything that comes up.

“(But) it’s nice because she understands what I do when I fly to Melbourne and ‘Mummy does Neighbors’ and she can recite the theme song and other things and she knows I will come to her home.”

And now mom is coming home forever!

