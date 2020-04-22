Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Welcome a Child Girl

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson show up at the “Queen & Slim” Premiere on November 14, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Image: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)

The Queen’s princess has arrived! No, not that queen, the titular Queen in Queen & Trim. The actress who portrays her, that is.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson have welcomed a daughter.

“Both mom and infant are content and balanced,” the couple’s reps instructed Folks on Tuesday.

Men and women adds:

Persons confirmed in December that Jackson and Turner-Smith experienced tied the knot, after the pair stepped out wearing rings the prior month and appeared to decide up a marriage license in August.

No word on their new daughter’s name nonetheless, but we’re positive they’ll share when they are ready. The pair are recognized to maintain their non-public lives to the upper body, sharing a minor little bit here and there via social media (the two are incredibly lovable on their Instagram stories and Twitter, by the way). Understandably so, considering that they have these types of a public platform, it is rational to want to cherish some thing for your self.

Turner-Smith not too long ago mused on her new maternal part on Instagram, describing motherhood as “a fantastic voyage that commences in speculate and transformation.”

The new daddy, who stars in the acclaimed miniseries Very little Fires Just about everywhere, previously talked to Good Early morning The us about acquiring parenting assistance from co-stars Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon.

“Both of them have been amazingly beneficial, both in like, locating medical doctors, OBs, just resources of individuals to speak to, and then, frankly, just leading by instance, due to the fact the both equally of them are not just actresses, but they operate their very own organizations, they’re each mothers, they’ve integrated their loved ones life and their experienced lifestyle in a way that appears to be quite healthful,” Jackson stated. “So just observing how they navigate all of that, simply because future time I [go] to do the job, I’m gonna be a daddy.”

Jackson also shared that possessing a baby in the course of the coronavirus pandemic was of course “a bit demanding,” but confirmed at the time that the two Turner-Smith and the baby were being nutritious and that they had been self-isolating in their California residence.

Congrats to the couple and we wish their freshly fashioned spouse and children effectively!