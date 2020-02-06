Jodie Turner-Smith misses the Oscar 2020 festivities for arm injuries – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML5ea665479cd99517b7f1b2eab1fc04ae11%
A picture of herself with a sling, the pregnant star of & # 39; Queen and Slim & # 39; He expressed his disappointment about missing the first year he was really invited to the event.
An arm injury has crushed a pregnant woman. Jodie Turner-SmithPlanning the Oscar weekend.
The future 33-year-old mother went to Twitter on Thursday, February 6, and posted a picture of herself with a sling.
“So I decided to sit down and stay away from the Oscar vacations (sic) during the weekend!” the “Queen and slim“Star wrote.” First of all, a bitch has to raise her feet after that beautiful #QueenAndSlim UK Press Run. and secondly, I am this now. ”
Turner-Smith is about seven months pregnant with his first child.
The actress, who is married to the star of “Dawson & # 39; s Creek” Joshua Jackson He added: “So although I am sad because I will miss my first year being actually invited and not cheating on Vanity Fair, Virgin& # 39; s, and the feast of JayzXbeyonce, I don’t think this arm catapult would have been fun for all the lay people that I was planning. ”
It did not address how the arm was injured.
