Jodie Whittaker confirms the future with Doctor Who

How long does Jodie Whittaker want to stay with Doctor Who? As a recent interview shows, she’s not going anywhere …

How long will someone play the doctor? This is the first question that is asked of any actor who has played the doctor. From the moment they are cast in the role, both the press and fans wonder how long they will stay.

A popular variant of this question is: Do you want to stay as long as Tom Baker? After seven seasons, Tom Baker remains the longest running doctor. Of course, this is considerably longer than most doctors. With a few exceptions, such as Jon Pertwee, Colin Baker and Christopher Eccleston, most doctors play the role for about three seasons.

The same goes for the current doctor Jodie Whittaker. How long does she want to stay? Can we expect at least one more season from her thirteenth doctor? At least we have an answer to the latter question.

Jodie Whittaker recently confirmed in an interview with EW that she will stay for Series 13.

Yes, I’m doing another season. This may be a huge exclusive that I shouldn’t really say, but it’s not helpful for me to say [I don’t know] because it would be a huge lie! [Laughs] I absolutely adore it. At some point these shoes will be passed on, but that is not yet the case. I’m clinging tight!

Further potential

It’s great to see that Jodie still has a great passion for the role and clearly cares a lot about it. A lot of passion and energy is required to really get the role of the doctor going. The fact that she’s still excited is a great sign.

Personally, I’m glad Whittaker is making another series as Thirteen. Although she’s not my favorite doctor, I think we’ll see more pages for her in series 12.

She was good in Series 11, but her characterization felt rather light, especially when compared to the doctors of David Tennant or Peter Capaldi. We all love a doctor who is quirky or eccentric, but we also love the hidden depths.

With the 12 series we start to recognize these depths. Whether it’s the oldest enemy or the destruction of their homeworld, we’re starting to develop a deeper feel for Whittaker’s doctor. I think at least a third season will further develop and explore these depths. We don’t know if she decides to stay away from it, but at least we know she’ll stay with us for a while.

It also has to be said: A thirteenth series with the thirteenth doctor sounds just right.

