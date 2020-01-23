Jodie Whittaker’s doctor has another season!

Doctor Who has a beauty that no other show really has. Part of it comes from the years of dedicated fans, but more than that comes from the show’s ability to reinvent itself every couple of seasons. Since the beginning of the First Doctor, every new doctor brings new quirks, new personalities and new fun adventures.

Jodie Whittaker’s doctor was the first of her kind – which meant that the doctor regenerated into a woman and fans were suddenly confronted with the knowledge that as women, we were no longer just companions. It is a subject that has often moved me to tears because the doctor was a man for over 50 years, and also a white man. So long I believed that my place would always be among the companions – a good place, but not the brilliant doctor.

With Whittaker, however, the hope of all of us women in the world shifted. Not only did we have to spend time and space on the doctor’s heels, we could also see ourselves as the doctor. And I never want her to go (or go back to the time when old white men controlled the TARDIS, even though I love them all).

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Whittaker has at least one more season ahead that is… brilliant. Let Whittaker give us more quirks, more tuxedos and more motorcycle adventures, please and thank you.

Yes, I’m doing another season. This may be a huge exclusive that I shouldn’t be saying, but it’s not helpful for me to say it (I don’t know) because it would be a huge lie! (Laughs) I absolutely adore it. At some point these shoes will be passed on, but that is not yet the case. I’m clinging tight!

So now, with this perhaps exclusive corruption, our hopes of seeing more of Whittaker can continue – especially now that this season is so incredible for her and different from the other doctors before her. We may not see a ton of Whittaker (most newer doctors have about three seasons before they regenerate), but the news that Whittaker will continue to be happy gives me hope.

Sometimes we finally fall in love with the doctor we are seeing and then this version leaves us. Perhaps Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteen will be the first doctor in the new era to last more than a few seasons. It’s going to be fun seeing where she’s going and whether Ryan, Yaz and Graham stay with her or not, but having Jodie Whittaker at the top of this show brings me such joy and I can’t wait to see what comes Thirteen the rest of this season and beyond.

