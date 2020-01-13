Joe and Nick Jonas recreate the scene of Kim K & # 39; & # 39; Don & # 39; t Be F – King Rude & # 39; & # 39; – Up News info

%% MINIFYHTML7763e9ed19df5a1195db4ab8e4b2ad5b9

Someone gives Joe Jonas Y Nick Jonas an Oscar!

Monday night, the Jonas Brothers the members made use of their acting skills after paying tribute to another famous family, Kim Kardashian Y Khloe Kardashian. More specifically, the two singers rewritten the iconic scene “Don & # 39; t Be F – king Rude, quote from the second season of keeping the Kardashians.

Yes, the 2008 episode in which Kim repeatedly hit her sister with her expensive handbag, shouting, “Don’t be so rude! I swear God, don’t be rude … I’m going to hurt you. Don’t do that.”

Fans of the E! Superstars may remember that reality show personalities had a heated discussion after the founder of KKW Beauty bought a new Bentley. Things certainly became more intense when Kim told her not to bother.

Since that incident in the popular television series, the moment has become legendary with memes and gifs in abundance.

In the short but sweet Instagram video of the singers ‘Sucker’, Joe played the role of Kim while Nick Khloe played.

And of course the funny clip caught the attention of his famous friends, including Hailey Bieber, DiploYDanielle Jonas. Even Kim herself noticed her recreation and responded to her in her commentary section.

“Lmfaoooooo,” Hailey simply shared in the comment section. “Give me that coat,” Diplo joked.

It seems that the recreation of Joe and Nick received the seal of approval from the founder of SKIMS, because she responded to the short video clip. “OMGGGGGGGG”, he wrote. The reality showster then took Twitter for the brothers’ performance.

“OMGGGG I love you, quot; said Kim, who shares your video. Although Khloe has not yet shared his thoughts, it is only a matter of time before he responds to the publication of the Jonas Brothers.

In the meantime, we are looping that iconic scene again.

keeping up with the Kardashians Spring 2020 returns, only with E!

