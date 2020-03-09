Joe Biden already chooses the cabinets; Kerry, return rice

Axios reports Monday that the inner circle of former Vice President Joe Biden is already discussing a list of cabinet options. Many of the names would return from the Obama administration, constituting an effective “third term.”

Axios says former Secretary of State John Kerry could return to that role or be appointed to a new cabinet-level climate change position.

Former Homeland Security Counselor Susan Rice, who was never nominated as Secretary of State for fears he would not survive the confirmation after misleading the nation about the Benghazi attacks, might find his way to that position in a Biden’s potential administration, says Axios.

There would also be room in Biden’s cabinet for some of his 2020 rivals, including former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who could be a United Nations ambassador or U.S. trade representative.

Axios, which is Biden’s running mate, is also currently under various consideration, including Sens, Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Kamala Harris (D-CA). The final pick may be from Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC), who delivered the key endorsement that helped Biden win South Carolina and change the direction of the entire Democratic primary.

The change in momentum has been rapid: Breitbart News noted in a room just three weeks ago after a Nevada Democrats debate that journalists asked Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for help in his cabinet .

Joel B. Pollak is Chief Editor of Breitbart News and presenter of Breitbart News on Sunday at Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday night from 7pm. at 10 p.m. ET (4pm to 7pm PT). He won an A.B. in Social Studies and Environmental Sciences and Public Policy from Harvard College, and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. He is the recipient of the 2018 Robert Novak Alumni Journalism Scholarship.He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, available at Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.