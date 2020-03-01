[Joe Biden Awkwardly Finishes Chris Wallace Interview by Thanking ‘Chuck’]

Joe Biden did a number of Sunday show interviews this morning, and toward the finish of 1 of them, he almost forgot who he was speaking to.

Chris Wallace spoke with Biden on Fox News Sunday about his major South Carolina get, probable troubles likely into Super Tuesday, Bernie Sanders, and President Donald Trump.

Wallace also questioned Biden at one particular position about his “shaky performance” and marketing campaign path gaffes.

So it was maybe excess-uncomfortable when the job interview ended, Wallace thanked him for coming on, and Biden stated, “Alright, Chuck, thank you extremely considerably.”

Wallace stated, “It’s Chris.”

Biden immediately corrected himself and explained, “I just did Chuck [Todd]. I explain to you what, guy, these are back to back again.”

You can enjoy earlier mentioned, by way of Fox Information Sunday.