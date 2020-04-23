Home » Featured » Joe Biden Campaign Returns to Donation by Louis C.K.
Joe Biden Campaign Returns to Donation by Louis C.K.

Bykaykoch on April 23, 2020
Joe Biden Campaign Returns to Donation by Louis C.K.

Joe Biden don’t want the support of Louis C.K. – at least not financially … his campaign returned the embarrassing donation to the comedian.

A spokesman for Biden’s presidential campaign said the donation to C.K. $ 2,800 refunded. According to Federal Election Commission records … the donation was made on March 4, the day after Biden scored some big wins on Super Tuesday and became a favorite to make. President Trump in November.

Even if no formal cause has been given for the return of the donation – neither Biden’s camp nor Louis C.K. commented on it – most likely linked to a comedian accused of sexually abusing 5 women.

As you may recall … the allegations of 2017 quickly hinged on the career of C.K. after which he was admitted them and said he had been away for some time.

I refer to him as an RW comic today. hes milo pic.twitter.com/QYOGI7TrGa

– anonymous account (@jackallisonLOL) December 31, 2018
@jackallisonLOL

However, he made repeated appearances last year and received a standing pleasure at one of his shows last summer … even after another major controversy in the jokes he made about the victims of the Parkland shooting.

Like Biden – it’s not uncommon for campaigns to give money back to problematic donors, but this step seems to create a slippery slope.

The former VP has been the target of a recent sexual assault allegation of his own … even when it appears to 25+ women accusing Trump in the sexual act.

