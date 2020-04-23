Joe Biden Campaign Returns to Donation by Louis C.K.

Breaking News

Joe Biden don’t want the support of Louis C.K. – at least not financially … his campaign returned the embarrassing donation to the comedian.

A spokesman for Biden’s presidential campaign said the donation to C.K. $ 2,800 refunded. According to Federal Election Commission records … the donation was made on March 4, the day after Biden scored some big wins on Super Tuesday and became a favorite to make. President Trump in November.

Even if no formal cause has been given for the return of the donation – neither Biden’s camp nor Louis C.K. commented on it – most likely linked to a comedian accused of sexually abusing 5 women.

As you may recall … the allegations of 2017 quickly hinged on the career of C.K. after which he was admitted them and said he had been away for some time.

I refer to him as an RW comic today. hes milo pic.twitter.com/QYOGI7TrGa

– anonymous account (@jackallisonLOL) December 31, 2018

@jackallisonLOL

However, he made repeated appearances last year and received a standing pleasure at one of his shows last summer … even after another major controversy in the jokes he made about the victims of the Parkland shooting.

Like Biden – it’s not uncommon for campaigns to give money back to problematic donors, but this step seems to create a slippery slope.

The former VP has been the target of a recent sexual assault allegation of his own … even when it appears to 25+ women accusing Trump in the sexual act.