Joe Biden claims it’s not for the forfeiture of a gun

CLAIM: During a hot exchange Tuesday with a Pro-Second Amendment auto worker, Joe Biden stated that he does not support gun confiscation.

VERDICT: False.

Breitbart reported the exchange with the auto worker, in which the worker expressed concern that Biden violates the second amendment if elected. Biden responded by saying the worker was “full of sh * t,” and continued to refer to the ban on AR-14s.

The auto worker said Biden supported the confiscation of handguns and Biden responded by saying, “I don’t have my gun, at all.”

However, on November 7, 2019, Breitbart News announced Biden’s support for a repurchase service of AR-15s, AK-47s and other semi-automatic rifles such as Beto ORourke and other semi-automatic rifles of common ownership.

During the first Democratic debate, he said:

People, look and I’d like to buy weapons. We have already started talking about this. We tried to do it. I think it can be done. And we should be required to do it. And this is a good expense for money.

And during an interview on November 6, 2019, Biden, Biden answered in the affirmative when asked if he was looking for a gun:

CNN: So, to the gun owners who say, then, a Biden administration, are they going to go find my guns?

BIDEN: Bingo. You’re right if you have an assault weapon. The fact is, they should be illegal. Look, the second amendment doesn’t say you can’t restrict the type of weapons people can have. You can’t buy a bazooka. You can’t have a flamethrower.

The AR-15s, AK-47s and other rifles that the Liberals describe as “assault weapons” are, in fact, guns, and Biden has said he is committed to them. Therefore, his claim that “the gun is not removed at all” is false.

