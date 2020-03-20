Joe Biden claims we have coronavirus because of Trump

CLAIM: The coronavirus outbreak reached the United States because President Donald Trump “removed” the pandemic office of President Barack Obama.

VERDICT: FALSE.

Former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted on Thursday that the U.S. is “paying the coronavirus price” because President Trump has “removed” a pandemic office.

The Obama-Biden Administration was the White House Directorate for World Health and Biodefense in preparation for future pandemics such as COVID-19.

Donald Trump eliminated it, and now we’re paying the price.

– Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 19, 2020

Biden is wrong – very wrong. This falsehood almost deserves a category of ignominy that is completely separated by its ability to divide and frighten people in the midst of a crisis that requires co-operation and social trust.

The truth, as explained earlier in the Washington Post last week by former Homeland Security Council official Tim Morrison, is that the office merged with others in a reorganization that “left without affecting staff”. biodefens. “

Breitbart News had already verified the similar inaccurate claims of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg when he made them in the Democratic debate in South Carolina on February 26.

Biden has a particularly poor record on pandemic management. In 2009, he panicked during a swine flu outbreak telling Americans not to take flights or ride subways. Today, he is just remembering what disease we are fighting.

Not once has Biden offered President Trump his support in the fight against the coronavirus. Instead, he and his campaign are trying to make political points as Americans suffer. This is worse than “false”. It’s disqualifying.

Joel B. Pollak is Chief Editor of Breitbart News and presenter of Breitbart News on Sunday at Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday night from 7pm. at 10pm. ET (4pm to 7pm PT). He won an A.B. in Social Studies and Environmental Sciences and Public Policy from Harvard College, and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. He is the recipient of the 2018 Robert Novak Alumni Journalism Scholarship.He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, available at Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.