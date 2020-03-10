Joe Biden coming to Tampa this Thursday

Two personal businesses start off tests for coronavirus in Florida
Video clip
Tampa Bay Place 6th grader gets advocate for college choice
Video clip
Crude oil value fall sets off U.S. stock industry plunge
Online video
Pasco tells woman to resolve sidewalk herself
Video
Support to make daylight saving time long-lasting grows on Capitol Hill
Video clip
Blake Snell on his 2nd commence of the spring
Movie
one particular of the new members of the Rays continue to demands to obtain a household in the place
Video clip
Kevin Income on the concept of becoming neighbors with Yoshi Tsutsugo
Video
97-calendar year-outdated WWII veteran sworn in as Polk Co. honorary deputy
Online video
Coronavirus Q&A: International wellness professional responses concerns reside on WFLA Now
Online video
Police: Driver shot, killed even though traveling on I-75 in North Port spot
Movie
1 lifeless, 2 hurt in Tampa taking pictures law enforcement investigating
Video